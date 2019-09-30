If you got hooked onto season 1 of CW's All American, there's a good chance that you're itching for the new season to arrive next week. With the October 7th date set for its return, Karen Civil took to Instagram to reveal that there's a tribute to Nipsey Hussle in the season two premiere. She shared a poster which simply read, "October 7th, We Pay Homage," in front of an image of Nip.

Karen shared her own tribute in the following post which read, "The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not "get over" the loss of a loved one; you will learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same nor would you want to."

The show's star, Daniel Ezra, used Nipsey Hussle as the inspiration behind his character, Spencer, according to the show's executive producers. "We are all huge fans of Nipsey on the show and in fact were trying to get him on the show in season one but we couldn’t make the schedules work. Our lead actor, Daniel Ezra, who’s British, has spoken repeatedly about how studying Nipsey was how he crafted the character of Spencer James, right down to the accent," they said in a statement earlier this year.