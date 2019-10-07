DaBaby has been one of the biggest rappers in the world over the last month and much of it has to do with all of the hype and success that came from his latest album, Kirk. The rapper has been proving himself to be one of the most charismatic MCs in the game and fans are always clamoring for some new music. DaBaby is not only known for his music but he tends to get some recognition from sneakerheads thanks to his footwear. The man can always be seen wearing some dope kicks and recently, he got to expound upon his passion for fashion during an appearance on Complex's Sneaker Shopping.

Throughout the video, DaBaby talks about a plethora of topics including the fact that he hopes to open some businesses in Charlotte, just like Nipsey Hussle did in his own neighborhood. The artist respected Nip's vision immensely and sees himself doing something similar one day.

DaBaby also got to speak on his love for LeBron James who recently lauded over how much he loves DaBaby's music. He also spoke about his father's influence on his style and how he likes to mix and match his clothes.

From there, DaBaby got to do some shopping and spent over $5,000 on shoes ranging from baby Yeezys to Off-White Jordan 1s and "Concord" Jordan 11s.