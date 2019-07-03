If you've been sleeping, allow us to nudge you back to life. Amazon Music just launched their new Rap Rotation playlist, spotlighting all of the hottest rap songs out today. We've been following a few different artists, including Smokepurpp, to find out which songs they've been listening to on Amazon Music and so far, we haven't been disappointed. There's something special about finding out what your favorite artists are listening to in their spare time. It gives them much more of a human quality. This week, Amazon Music debuted a new trailer to hype up the playlist, bringing along a star-studded cast of rappers and hip-hop artists to party together in a video spot.

Once we enter the house party, which is filmed from the audience's point-of-view, we automatically meet eyes with Jay Rock, who shakes our hand and introduces us to the festivities. As we navigate the house, we link up with a number of other artists, including Ty Dolla $ign, YG, YBN Cordae, Mustard, Ella Mai, Chance the Rapper, and plenty of others. If we're being completely honest, we're a little bummed that we're not actually at this party. It looks pretty lit. At least we get to witness just over a minute of the action through the trailer though.

Check out Smokepurpp's picks for Heavy Rotation here and be sure to peep the playlist here.