Amazon Music has officially introduced Rap Rotation, a new home for hip-hop in heavy rotation, available to stream globally beginning today.

Updated each week, Rap Rotation features the best in what’s moving in hip-hop, from the biggest new releases to the latest hits from rising talent including Cardi B, YG, J Cole and more.

To listen to the playlist, Amazon Music subscribers can head on over to https://www.amazon.com/raprotation, or simply say “Alexa, play Rotation” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices.