YG & Mozzy Keep It Real For The West Coast On Joint Project, "Kommunity Service"

Erika Marie
May 21, 2021 00:31
Kommunity Service
YG & Mozzy

The pair fully represent their California cliques on the collaborative album featuring G Herbo, Ty Dolla $ign, Young M.A, and more.


It's the California collision that fans have been waiting on.YG and Mozzy have been staking their claims in the industry while fully representing their hometowns of Los Angeles and the Bay Area, respectively. The pair of rappers have shared singles from their joint record, including the recently released "Bompton to Oak Park," and now they've finally delivered Kommunity Service.

“Just doing our Kommunity Service. West Coast been closed so it’s time to turn it back up," said Mozzy about his collaboration with the 4Hunnid mogul. They've called on several of artists to help out with the album including G Herbo, Young M.A, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Blxst, D3szn, E Mozzy, and Celly Ru.

Stream Kommunity Service and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Gangsta
2. Dangerous ft. G Herbo
3. Bompton to Oak Park
4. MAD ft. Young M.A
5. Vibe With You ft. Ty Dolla $ign
6. Drop A Location ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie
7. Toot It Up ft. Tyga
8. First 48 ft. D3szn, E Mozzy & Celly Ru
9. Bite Down
10. Perfect Timing ft. Blxst

