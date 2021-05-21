YG & Mozzy Keep It Real For The West Coast On Joint Project, "Kommunity Service"

It's the California collision that fans have been waiting on.YG and Mozzy have been staking their claims in the industry while fully representing their hometowns of Los Angeles and the Bay Area, respectively. The pair of rappers have shared singles from their joint record, including the recently released "Bompton to Oak Park," and now they've finally delivered Kommunity Service.

“Just doing our Kommunity Service. West Coast been closed so it’s time to turn it back up," said Mozzy about his collaboration with the 4Hunnid mogul. They've called on several of artists to help out with the album including G Herbo, Young M.A, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Blxst, D3szn, E Mozzy, and Celly Ru.

Stream Kommunity Service and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Gangsta

2. Dangerous ft. G Herbo

3. Bompton to Oak Park

4. MAD ft. Young M.A

5. Vibe With You ft. Ty Dolla $ign

6. Drop A Location ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie

7. Toot It Up ft. Tyga

8. First 48 ft. D3szn, E Mozzy & Celly Ru

9. Bite Down

10. Perfect Timing ft. Blxst