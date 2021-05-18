Back in March, YG and Mozzy confirmed that they were cooking up a collaborative project. Mozzy's manager DaveO broke the news of the upcoming joint effort from the West Coast duo, penning on Twitter, "This Mozzy YG Album Is Everything You Want It To Be!!"

At the time, very few details about the project were known and the rap pair remained pretty tight-lipped about the upcoming effort as well. After proving their musical chemistry on back-to-back singles, they finally announced Kommunity Service's release date, album art, and tracklist.

"Strictly for the streets," remarked YG of the project. Set to arrive on Friday, May 21st, the announcement follows the release of the second single from the project "Perfect Timing" featuring Blxst. Other appearances on the forthcoming effort include G Herbo, Young M.A., Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Tyga, and more.

On the title of the project, Mozzy explained, “Just doing our Kommunity Service. West Coast been closed so it’s time to turn it back up." The cover art pays homage to DMX and offers a creative take on the nostalgic film Belly . Check out Kommunity Service's tracklist below and let us know if you're looking forward to checking it out.