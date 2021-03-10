He was once upset about how his former label reportedly treated him, but YG now reflects on it all as karma. The Los Angeles rapper recently sat down with No Jumper where he introduced his 4Hunnid artists to the world: Day Sulan, Mitch, and D3. The group spoke about how they all met one another and the artists discussed their career paths, and during the conversation, YG shared a bit about recently being free from his previous record deal that he claims didn't make him any money.



"When my sh*t start movin' like, my record deal was f*cked up for ten years straight," said the rapper. "I just got out of that sh*t some months ago. So like, hell yeah, my sh*t was all bad. I never owned none of my music I put out from f*ckin' my last album back. I ain't own nothin' so I just got out of that. But like, the fact that I was in some f*cked up deal, you know what I'm saying, that made me start thinking about other sh*t."

"I'm like, 'I ain't making no money with none of my music, I gotta do other sh*t.' So, it turned me into whatever you want to call me, business n*gga that got a brand." Adam22 wanted to know if YG ever felt defeated or found it difficult to be self-motivated to create new music while under his deal.

"It was hard. I was f*cked up. But I did a lot of stealing and robbin' and sh*t when I was young so, I look at it like, that was my karma," said YG. 'Them motherf*ckin' White people in offices stole from me and it was my karma 'cause I used to rob sh*t like, a lot... 'YG, know how it feel to get stole from, n*gga. Don't do no more stealing.' Alright, thank you, God, I got you."

