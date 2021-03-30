These days, it's never that surprising when rappers announce that they're teaming up for a collaboration album. Of course, the actual release of those collaboration albums doesn't always come to fruition -- but that doesn't mean we can't get hyped nonetheless. Today, HipHopNMore reports that another upcoming joint project is on the way, as Mozzy and YG have officially come together to make it happen.

The news was actually broken by Mozzy's manager DaveO, who took to Twitter to react to some of the music he's been able to hear so far. "This Mozzy YG Album Is Everything You Want It To Be!!" he writes, a claim that sparked hype for an unapologetically west coast aesthetic. Based on their previous track record, which includes songs like Stay Dangerous highlight "Too Brazy" and Mozzy's 2018 single "Thugz Mansion, it's clear that the collaborative chemistry has already been established; it should be exciting to see how it develops across an entire project.

Unfortunately, few details surrounding the upcoming Mozzy/YG endeavor have been revealed -- in fact, we're basically in the dark about the entire album, including release window, potential titles, guest appearances, and producers. Still, the fact that there is enough music for DaveO to tease bodes well, and we can't help but hope to see either Mozzy, YG, or both step forward to share some concrete news about what's in store.

Are you excited to see a collaborative album from YG and Mozzy? If so, sound off in the comments with your hopes and expectations.