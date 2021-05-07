Snoop Dogg, Mozzy, & Blunt Smoking Madonna Unite In "Gang Signs" Video

Snoop Dogg's new video for the Mozzy-assisted "Gang Signs" features a cameo from a blunt-puffing Madonna.

For weed-smokers of all shapes and sizes, a session with Snoop is among the most sought-after bucket-list endeavors. It would appear that the Doggfather is acutely aware of this, as he notes in his brand new single "Gang Signs," a highlight from his recent From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites project. Today, Snoop has come through to drop off a new video from the album, and lo and behold, it features none other than Madonna puffing on a blunt.

"Crip walking with my homegirl Martha," he raps, but alas, footage of Martha's footwork was not provided. "While I’m passing joints to Madonna." Cut to the pop icon living up to the bar, blowing smoke into the camera in a clip that's already garnered viral attention. "Who wanna smoke with Snoop, let's have a smoke or two / puff puff pass, that's what real smokers do." His celebrity smoking session continues as he finds himself posted up with Gary Payton, reminding haters exactly how he gets down. "You was smoking on Gary Payton, I was smoking with Gary Payton," he flexes. "We not the same, stop hatin'."

Check out Snoop and Mozzy's new video for "Gang Signs," featuring cameo appearances from Madonna, Gary Payton, and Mistah F.A.B. And while you're here, be sure to offer your thoughts and prayers to Snoop Dogg and his mother in the comments below.