Details are beginning to break regarding 29-year-old Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci's murder charges, for which he was arrested this week.

The "Wet" rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, reportedly turned himself in on Wednesday evening after reports broke that he was wanted for murder, gang, and firearms charges. At that stage, details were scarce regarding the actual incident that led to Bennett becoming a suspect. Finally, the situation appears to be revealing itself.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

According to a new report by the Associated Press, the Atlanta shooting left one man dead and another wounded. Bennett was reportedly the driver of a vehicle rolling through rival gang territory on December 10 when two people in the car began firing shots. The rival gang members reportedly returned fire, hitting 28-year-old James Adams in the head. The man was "manually ejected" from the car, which is a claim supported by the alleged 911 call that released this week. Adams' body was found lying in the middle of the street and he was pronounced dead on the scene. He was reportedly part of YFN Lucci's crew.

Ra’von Boyd, 23, and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested and charged as they were in the car with Bennett.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Bennett's legal team, including Drew Findling, have said that a "review of the initial evidence" does not warrant any criminal charges for the rapper.

To get caught up on this developing story, check out our latest article, YFN Lucci's Murder Charges, Everything We Know So Far.

[via]