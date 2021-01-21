Earlier in the month, media outlets reported that YFN Lucci was wanted by the Atlanta PD on murder, gang, and firearm charges. Shortly thereafter, YFN Lucci surrendered himself to officers. The 29-year-old rapper could be facing a very long time in prison for his alleged crimes, which were documented in the 911 call placed following his alleged victim's shooting. After being denied bail in his first court hearing, TMZ is reporting that according to newly obtained court documents, the "Wet" rapper is hoping to be granted a reasonable bond in order to take care of his kids and mother.

According to the legal documents, Lucci is asking the judge to set a sensible bond because he has "four underaged children whom he financially supports." He also adds that he provides a home and financial support to his mother in Fulton County, GA.

He added that there's no risk of him fleeing before his pending trial, claiming he, "poses no significant threat or danger to any person, to the community, or to any property in the community." Despite the crimes in question that put him in his current legal battle, he also points out in the documents that he has no felony criminal record.

Considering the charges of murder, aggravated assault, and gang-related felonies he's facing, its no telling whether or not Lucci will get a judge to agree with him not being a danger to society. The murder victim in the case has been identified as a member of his crew James Adams. TMZ obtained the 911 call placed shortly after he had been shot.

We'll keep you updated as this story continues to develop.

