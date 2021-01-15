Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was arrested this week on murder, aggravated assault, gang, and firearms charges. The rapper turned himself in and attended his first court hearing for these charges on Thursday, where he was formally denied bond.

Attending a hearing via Zoom, YFN Lucci was represented by his attorney Drew Findling, who attempted to argue the rapper's charges, especially the aggravated assault claim. Findling said during the call that Bennett was "in no way" a perpetrator of aggravated assault before the prosecutor revealed more alleged details of the crime, which would legally hold him liable.



"His role, specifically in the conduct that gave rise to the aggravated assault, and then subsequently the felony murder, which will include him allowing the occupants of his vehicle, him being the driver of the subject vehicle, to actually get out of the vehicle, fire multiple rounds, and then drive off with those occupants," she argued. "Based on what the court has before it in the affidavits for all the warrants, there's more than enough to continue on and to find probable cause of this juncture."

YFN Lucci was denied bond and remains in police custody. This is not looking good for the rapper right now.

