The charges against YFN Lucci are cause for concern for the rapper's loved ones as he stands accused of being in a vehicle that was involved in a murder. On December 10, a man was shot in the head and left for dead as police believe three people involved fled the scene. During the investigation, YFN Lucci, real name Rayshawn Bennett, was named as one of the suspects, and days ago, the Atlanta rapper surrendered himself over to police.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Lucci is currently being held without bond and while the fate of his freedom hangs in the balance, his girlfriend, Reginae Carter, has offered a brief update. Lil Wayne's daughter shared this message to her Instagram page: "Hey guys! Ray wants you all to know he's in good spirits and doing well. Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes ... He'll be home soon."

It's reported that the victim in this case, 28-year-old James Adams, was apart of Lucci's crew. The rapper's legal team has denied that Lucci was involved in any crime and will reportedly continue to privately investigate the incident. The other men allegedly involved in the incident have also been taken into custody. Watch Lucci's bond hearing below.

