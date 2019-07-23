mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YBN Cordae Enlists J. Cole & Anderson .Paak For "RNP"

Aron A.
July 23, 2019 16:24
RNP
YBN Cordae Feat. Anderson .Paak
Produced by J. Cole

"The Lost Boy" is officially on the way.


YBN Cordae became one of the most promising young lyricists in the game ever since he released his response to J. Cole's "1985" called "Old N***as." At the time, it was YBN Nahmir and Almighty Jay that were getting the glory but Cordae's actually looking like the YBN member with a lengthy career ahead. The Lost Boy, his debut project, is set to drop on July 26th and it has a pretty solid tracklist. After dropping the Chance The Rapper-assisted single, "Bad Idea," he returns with his latest drop, "RNP."

YBN Cordae has some assistance from some heavy hitters on his latest song off of The Lost Boy. J. Cole handles the bouncy production with a Dr. Dre influence on "RNP" which includes a verse from another Dr. Dre prodigy, Anderson .Paak. Together, they deliver another promising single to build the anticipation for YBN Cordae's upcoming album.

Aside from J. Cole, Anderson .Paak and Chance The Rapper, The Lost Boy also includes features from Pusha T, Meek Mill, and Arin Ray, as well as production from Masego, SiR, MixedBy Ali, Terrace Martin, and more.

Quotable Lyrics
One of y'all n***as gon' be fuckin' with me
I got two bad bitches gon' be rubbin' my feet
I got three young n***as down to bust out the heat
And y'all ain't got nothin' on me

YBN Cordae
