Yaya Mayweather, 20, adorably flaunted her cozy Thanksgiving outfit and baby bump on Instagram yesterday. If you've been keeping up with Mayweather's pregnancy, then you probably know that this is something she has made a habit of over the last few months, and her fans are loving it. Just five days ago she posted a photo of herself wearing a bright blue onesie with cookies on it, balled up on the sofa, showing off her pregnant tummy.

Mayweather revealed her pregnancy with NBA YoungBoy, despite their publicly turbulent relationship, in early November. Prior to announcing it, however, rumours had been circulating about it for months. It wasn't until her father, undefeated boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, voiced his concerns of her relationship with YoungBoy, that she went public with her pregnancy.

"What I try not to do is get into her personal business," he said. "Because once she's no longer under my roof then, you know what, it's between her and her better half. My thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first. So what I've always taught my daughter is this — always be respectful when you go to anyone's home. And whatever goes on in your home, don't talk about it to the world. And far as — 'cause I look at NBA Youngboy as a child. I can't get upset with a kid like that."

Since then, Mayweather has been more than transparent about her personal life on social media. She and YoungBoy celebrated their baby shower in an Instagram live stream just one day after announcing her pregnancy, revealing the gender of the baby — a boy.