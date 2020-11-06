For months there were rumors swirling that Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Yaya Mayweather, was expecting her first child with rapper NBA YoungBoy. The 20-year-old took her time in confirming the news and recently shared a first look at her growing baby belly. YoungBoy and Yaya have had their ups and downs, and while the status of their relationship remains unclear, the couple will soon be parents. It's reported that 21-year-old NBA YoungBoy is already the father to five children by multiple women, and Yaya seems to be the latest. On Thursday (November 5), a video surfaced that looked like she was celebrating her forthcoming arrival and shared on Instagram that they're having a boy.

There were a few peeks at Yaya and YoungBoy's celebratory event that was decorated blue throughout. Yaya was on Instagram Live as she posed for photos and played games with her loves ones, and while it hasn't been shared when she's due to give birth, many have speculated that it will be sooner than later. NBA YoungBoy hasn't commented about his son or his relationship with Yaya, and it's unclear if the rapper attened the baby shower.

Both Yaya and NBA YoungBoy are also facing legal issues. She stands accused of stabbing the mother of one of his other children, while he is facang allegations of being involved in a recent assault. Check out a few takeaways from their baby shower below.