There are ups and downs, and then there’s NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather, daughter of famed boxer, Floyd Mayweather. A roller coaster would be a tame analogy for their relationship, as the pair has skirted lines of life and death more than one might expect for the ripe ages of 20 and 19, respectively.

It's hard to keep track, but we've attempted to compile a timeline breaking down their relationship and the drama they've seen thus far. Although, it's worth noting, that Yaya isn't the only possible lover that Youngboy has had drama with recently.

December 2018

The...ahem, power couple, was first reported by news outlets to have kindled a romance in late 2018. Such suspicions were given credence as their mutual social media presence increased, with fans getting the gist by the time they witnessed their infatuated bickering via Mayweather’s Instagram post on Valentine’s Day, 2019.

March 27th, 2019

The spark took little time to become a flame from there, as it was rumored in March of 2019 that Yaya had slashed NBA YoungBoy’s tires. While Mayweather denied this claim, the couple appeared to have “taken a break” afterward, so to speak, with YoungBoy opting to date Kodak Black’s ex, Dej Rose Gold.

August 15th, 2019

Of course, it probably didn’t help that he was leaving jail and experiencing legal trouble at the time for violating probation by threatening someone. Y’know. Relationship stuff.

December 12th, 2019

He seemed to have retained his signature intensity through the fall of 2019, with the release of “Dirty Iyanna,” a tribute to Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana” and equally, his former girl, Yaya. The single dissed Yaya, (whose full name is Iyanna Mayweather), and accused her directly of being the one to slash his tires.

December 30th, 2019

The single seemed to establish a clear tone of hostility between the two, until just days after its release, when Yaya posted a video on Instagram with her and her mother enjoying the song. YoungBoy and Yaya even bantered in the comments of the video, with YoungBoy stating, “I'm laughing so hard i love you.” Yaya replied “Lol love you more baby.”

February 4th, 2020

The nature of their love may be up for speculation, but it seems fair to say that Yaya did have exceptionally strong feelings for NBA, as she ended up fighting one of YoungBoy’s other romantic interests by the name of Cecilia. The encounter was further complicated when a nearby woman attempted to stop the fight, only for the attempted peacemaker to be pulled away by YoungBoy.

Video footage does not indicate he sought to end the fight itself, but rather that he let it run its course. Afterward, Cecilia took to Twitter to deride Yaya for her poor fighting ability while also alleging that she was pregnant.

April 4th, 2020

As if that was just a minor bump in the road, Yaya raised the stakes tenfold when she allegedly stabbed YoungBoy’s baby’s mother, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs, during a dispute. Jacobs survived and has maintained the accusation that Mayweather committed the offense. This legal issue remains unresolved, as Yaya awaits trial for aggravated assault. If found guilty, she faces up to 99 years in prison.

YoungBoy seemed undisturbed by this felony charge, as he featured Yaya on an Instagram post, referring to her multiple times as "my wife." There's plenty of reasons to believe he means business and is unafraid of being divisive, given that he also referred to Floyd Mayweather as “her bitch ass daddy.”

April 24th, 2020

Although just about anything is a de-escalation compared to insulting an undefeated boxer/your potential father-in-law, YoungBoy took a markedly tender approach when he incorporated Yaya into the cover art for his album, 38 Baby 2.

April 30th, 2020

Of course, YoungBoy and Yaya being YoungBoy and Yaya, it took little time for the drama to flare up again. Less than a week later. LaPattra Jacobs publicly voiced suicidal thoughts after experiencing the highly publicized alleged stabbing.

July 13th, 2020

This may have strained the couple’s relationship, given that in July, YoungBoy shared a photo of him in bed with an unidentified woman. Yaya is believed to have shortly after deleted her Instagram for this reason, only to turn around in less than a month, proudly rocking Never Broke Again (NBA) slides, publicly in support of her man once again.

September 2nd, 2020

Lately, the pair seems to be enjoying quite the high of highs, as the most recent story of theirs to gain attention is the rumor from several news outlets that Yaya is pregnant with NBA YoungBoy’s eighth child.

Time will surely tell if the two have a child together, and either way, we can imagine this isn't the end to their love story just yet.