It was a wild weekend in the life of Youngboy Never Broke Again. The 20-year-old rapper found his name in national news headlines when his girlfriend Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of championship boxer Floyd Mayweather, was arrested for stabbing one of the rising star's baby mamas. An altercation reportedly took place this weekend, resulting in the arrest of the 19-year-old. Her mugshot has since gone viral because of her appearance, and many are calling it the icing on top of this entire situation.

We all know that Twitter is the place to share your unfiltered opinions. If you want to bash somebody without repercussions, take it to Twitter. That's exactly what happened when Yaya Mayweather's mugshot started circulating across the internet.

As people reacted to her purple-haired look online, many pointed out how raggedy her wig looks. That much makes sense because, well, she was just in a physical altercation that ended in a stabbing. Of course, she looks a little worse for wear. Others theorized that the teenager was high on some sort of drug, which has not been confirmed.

Regardless of how you feel about Youngboy Never Broke Again, you need to agree that his personal life is getting a little out of control. Order needs to be restored and Yaya Mayweather's freedom may be taken away as a result.

Check out some of the harshest reactions below.