It's become increasingly difficult to keep track of everything going on in Youngboy Never Broke Again's personal life. The 20-year-old rap sensation keeps his life on the internet, publicizing pretty much every fight, argument, or disagreement he's having with his clique of baby mamas.

Clarifying last month that he has four sons, one daughter, and another little girl on the way, the fresh-faced young man seemingly always has problems with his girlfriends. Most recently, he appeared to be aiming a harsh message at Starr Thigpen, asking her if he needs to take yet another DNA test to confirm the paternity of their kid.

There has been tons of drama between these two in the past. You may recall that they were both arrested a couple of years ago, going viral for their mugshots. They also created headlines after YB claimed that their child, Baby K, was not his. After that passed them by, it looks like Starr is back in the rapper's mind, receiving some shots that were promptly deleted.

"Do we need another DNA test??" asked Youngboy Never Broke Again on Instagram Stories. "Bitch you just lied like that. You been getting over on me since I was a child. You don't know what loyalty is. You one of the biggest hoes I know. You ain't never had me."

Upon first glance, many are assuming that he's referring to his mother. However, some of the rapper's fans who have been following this mess confirm that this is a message for Starr.

What do you make of all this?