Another week, another (alleged) baby for Youngboy Never Broke Again.

The 20-year-old rapper has made a name for himself with his consistency as far as his music goes but he's also consistent in other areas of life, it would seem.

Throughout his young career, the star's personal life has been on blast on blogs like The Shade Room and all over social media with his fans making an event out of his frequent love affairs. It's been hard to keep track of just how many children he has by different women. Several weeks ago, NBA Youngboy corrected somebody, revealing that he has six kids with one on the way. It looks like he may be adding an eighth baby to the picture soon.



Unique Nicole/Getty Images

In a new post by The Shade Room, supposed receipts from a friend of Yaya Mayweather's seem to confirm that the young lady is pregnant with the rapper's baby. For the last year, she has been linked to YB but their relationship has been unclear. At times, Youngboy referred to her as his wife. At others, his fiancée. And at other times, he would just be screaming belligerent nonsense at her.

The receipts seemingly show one of Yaya's friends filming her alleged baby bump and, in another video, she can be seen walking through the mall with someone confirming her pregnancy.

Yaya Mayweather and NBA Youngboy have not spoken on the rumors. Take this with a grain of salt but, as you know, when YB shoots his shot, he rarely misses.