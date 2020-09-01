mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Youngboy Gets Snoop Dogg On His Team For New Single "Callin"

Alex Zidel
September 01, 2020 15:00
Callin
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Feat. Snoop Dogg

Youngboy Never Broke Again teams up with the legendary Snoop Dogg for his new single "Callin."


Youngboy Never Broke Again is one week away from releasing his new album TOP but, already, he's released a good number of songs from the project. One of the most exciting tracks from it is officially out now though as the Baton Rouge native has dropped "Callin" with Snoop Dogg on all streaming platforms.

For weeks, Snoop Dogg and Youngboy Never Broke Again have been teasing their new collaboration, posting up together on more than one occasion. They were spotted filming the music video last month so it looks like we could be getting that soon but, for now, we've got the audio for "Callin."

The track starts off with the 20-year-old rising star doing his thing on the hook and first verse before Snoop creeps in for the smooth-talking second verse.

Listen to the brand new single below and let us know what you're thinking!

TOP releases on September 11.

Quotable Lyrics:

Doggie back, 42 flat
Black hat, no mask on
Tough-talking, get blast on
Heat walking and smash on
Move fast when I see the profit
Blue rag in my back pocket
Hundred grand every time I drop it
Can't fuck with a n***a, stop it

