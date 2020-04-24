Youngboy Never Broke Again's love for Yaya Mayweather has been set in stone for the rest of time because, until the world ends, they will be embracing on the cover of his brand new album 38 Baby 2.

That's right. Those animated figures embracing between the 3 and the 8 on the album artwork... that's NBA Youngboy and Yaya Mayweather in a brand new photo that was recently uploaded to social media.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

A couple of days ago, Yaya changed her profile picture to one of herself (in a jumpsuit that slightly resembles prison attire) and her boyfriend NBA Youngboy. The two stood next to his luxury car and faced off against the world.

While the 38 Baby 2 cover is not exactly the same as the picture we showed you several days ago, the two are eerily similar. The woman on the cover artwork holds YB in an identical manner to Yaya in the picture. One of the only differences is that her leg is raised in the animated version.

The couple has been under fire for much of this year, especially after Yaya Mayweather was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, one of the rapper's five baby mamas.

Despite all the madness in their personal lives, Yaya and Youngboy are still very much an item. This only helps solidify that.