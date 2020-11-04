The tumultuous relationship between Youngboy Never Broke Again and Yaya Mayweather has officially hit a new high point because, after weeks of speculation, Yaya has finally confirmed that she is pregnant.

The 20-year-old's pregnancy has been rumored for months and, this week, Floyd Mayweather finally spoke on it.



Unique Nicole/Getty Images

"What I try not to do is get into her personal business," said the championship boxer about his daughter. "Because once she's no longer under my roof then, you know what, it's between her and her better half. My thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first. So what I've always taught my daughter is this -- always be respectful when you go to anyone's home. And whatever goes on in your home, don't talk about it to the world. And far as -- 'cause I look at NBA Youngboy as a child. I can't get upset with a kid like that. With this new generation, kids, you know, kids talk about pills and kids talk about syrup. So you know, it could've been one of those days for him. At the end of the day, I only want the best for them."

With Floyd saying what he said, Yaya Mayweather figured it was finally time to break the news to the world, posting a picture of herself and her growing baby bump on Instagram Stories.

"Fat ass," she wrote, making fun of herself and holding her stomach in her sneaker closet.

She chose a good time to share the post too, uploading it as everybody was worrying about the election last night. Still, The Shade Room managed to capture that screenshot, as they always do.

What do you think of Yaya and Youngboy having a baby together?