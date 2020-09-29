Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, is reportedly expecting her first baby with rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again. The couple has been together for a while but, throughout it all, Youngboy has also been linked to a number of other women. He's already got many kids and, at just 20-years-old, he's seemingly expecting another little one.

Although it has not been confirmed that the baby is Youngboy's, people are safely making that assumption given the rapper's history. Yaya appears to be in the earlier stages of her pregnancy, sporting a tiny baby bump, but it's enough for her to get dragged to no end on social media.

"Yaya mayweather is dumbest celebrity kid ever," wrote one critic on Twitter. "Yaya Mayweather a fool.. ain’t no way my pops worth millions of dollars and I’ma settle to be a seventh BM," said another.

This entire situation has people tearing Yaya to shreds, reminding the world that she's still facing 99 years in prison for allegedly stabbing another one of his baby mothers.

"So lemme get this straight...Yaya Mayweather is pregnant by NBA Youngboy...The same n***a who she’s facing 99 years in prison over because she stabbed ONE of his 6 baby mamas!? And she wanna be the 7th!? Girl..." wrote another fan.

Do you think Yaya Mayweather should have made better life decisions or are you staying out of her business?