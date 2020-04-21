Yaya Mayweather, the girlfriend of Youngboy Never Broke Again and daughter of Floyd Mayweather, may have made a life-altering mistake when she pulled a knife on Lapattra Jacobs, one of the rapper's baby mamas. Jacobs was sent to the hospital with stab wounds and, according to a new report, the socialite will have her day in court because the state of Texas is moving forward with the case.

According to Bossip, the state of Texas has ordered Lapattra Jacobs' medical records to be included in the upcoming court case against Yaya Mayweather. Those include medical charts, x-rays, lab results, photographs, and more from the Houston hospital where Jacobs sought treatment.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

This means that the case will resume against Mayweather. The 19-year-old is currently facing 99 years in prison after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She has been working with J. Prince's legal team in order to get out of this situation scot-free.

Lapattra Jacobs has spoken out about the incident, claiming that she is not looking for any kind of attention by addressing it in the media.

Do you think Yaya Mayweather ruined her life for Youngboy Never Broke Again or will this end up just being a warning for her?

[via]