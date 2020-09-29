As news develops about the rumored arrest of NBA YoungBoy, Yaya Mayweather seems to confirm her pregnancy. Reports of the 19-year-old being with child have brewed for months after someone "leaked" the news online. Yaya has stayed out of the social media frame for some time, but a new video shows that she's ready to share her news with the world. A video surfaced showing Yaya dancing to a TikTok trend and the teen is visibly pregnant in the clip.

It's assumed that the father of Yaya Mayweather's child is YoungBoy considering the on-again-off-again couple's controversial relationship has played out for a global audience. Earlier this year, Yaya was arrested for allegedly stabbing one of YoungBoy's baby mamas, a young woman named Lapattra Jacobs. Yaya was reportedly slapped with a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and could face upwards of 99 years in prison.

NBA YoungBoy is a chart-topping rapper who recently had a No. 1 album with his latest record TOP, but he's also developed a reputation as being a ladies man. He reportedly already has six children by five women, and it looks as if Yaya is adding her name, and child, to the list. Neither Yaya nor the 20-year-old artist has confirmed that they're expecting a child together, but over the last few months, Yaya has posted enigmatic photos that are centered around the rapper hinting that they are still together.