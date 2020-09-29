There may be more legal troubles in store for NBA YoungBoy after it's being reported that the rapper has been arrested. The young rapper's run-ins with the law date back years and his rap sheet includes charges of attempted murder, assault, and probation violations. Last year, he was released from prison after serving out a sentence for an incident that occurred in Florida that left one man dead from gunshot wounds. Since that time, NBA YoungBoy has received mentorship from fellow Louisiana natives Master P and Romeo Miller, and it seems as if his career continues to climb as his album TOP debuted at No. 1.

However, on Monday (September 28), news began to circulate that YoungBoy had some trouble with the law. A blurry video clip turned up on social media that showed patrol vehicles with their lights flashing. The person recording claims that YoungBoy was taken into custody while filming a music video because he was allegedly in the possession of firearms.

This is breaking news, so details about the reported arrest have yet to materialize. Both his Twitter and IG have disappeared as people have begun tweeting hashtag calling for his freedom.