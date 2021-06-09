Two of NBA YoungBoy's baby mamas have come together for what looks to be a relaxing vacation. Regardless of how their relationships with YoungBoy have unfolded, Yaya Mayweather and Jania Meshell are dedicated to the rapper. So much so that if they're out at a function and a song by one of YoungBoy's alleged foes happens to play over the speakers, the ladies have been captured either stopping themselves from dancing or yelling for the song to be changed.

It was just a little over two years ago that Jania gave birth to her son Kacey and back in January, Yaya welcomed Kentrell Jr. While other rappers' baby mama are often at odds, these ladies look to be friends that can enjoy a little R&R while YoungBoy continues to fight his case.

Back in March, NBA YoungBoy was arrested by federal authorities in Los Angeles and has been hit with charges related to firearms possession. His attorneys have been working diligently so that the rapper can taste freedom sooner than later, and although he's behind bars, YoungBoy has continued to release new music while keeping his fans updated.

His most recent message revealed that he is reportedly expecting his eighth child with his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. Check out Yaya and Jania enjoying each other's company below.