In recent months, the focus of Yaya Mayweather's online presence has focused primarily on her newborn, Kentrell Gaulden Jr. The 20-year-old daughter of Floyd Mayweather has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with NBA YoungBoy, and the pair welcomed their son back in January. However, it was just over a year ago when reports surfaced that Yaya had been arrested after attacking a woman, later identified as Lapattra Jacobs, while at YoungBoy's home. The latter was also in a relationship with the rapper and it seems that the two ladies were at odds.

Yaya stood accused of stabbing Lapattra and was officially charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It's reported that if convicted, Yaya could face prison time that would extend to the remainder of her life. Lapattra Jacobs was rushed to the hospital following the alleged spat and underwent emergency surgery, and now she's returned to social media to share that had it not been for that altercation, she would still be in a relationship with YoungBoy.

"He's still young. He ain't ready to settle down. In my mind—and I know 'cause I'm older than him, so I know a young person that's ready to settle down," she said. It's reported that Lapattra, too, is the mother of one of YoungBoy's children. "We never was in a relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. Like, we still would have been okay if this sh*t hadn't of happened to me. I don't like attention."

The status of Yaya's case is pending and there haven't been many updates since the initial incident, but back in April 2020, her lawyer made it clear that she would enter a not guilty plea. The new mom continues to await the conclusion of her case. Check out Lapattra Jacobs talking about the demise of her relationship with YoungBoy below as well as a clip of her showing off her lack of mobility soon after she was injured.