After NBA YoungBoy declared his love for her in a letter from jail, Jazlyn Mychelle is returning the sentiments. The latest of YoungBoy's baby mamas is expecting what's reported to be his eighth child after he recently welcomed two babies with two different women since last November. One of those mothers is Floyd Mayweather's daughter Yaya who just weeks ago seemed to tease Jazlyn for receiving the same jailhouse message from YoungBoy that she did. However, that prodding came to a stop when YoungBoy recently begged Jazlyn not to leave him.

"I really just want to be there when my daughter born i want to be in the same house as her while she grow up i never had that experience," YoungBoy recently wrote, confirming that Jazlyn is pregnant.

"Jaz im sorry (ma'ma) i promise im sorry for every time i said something to another woman for every time they ever gotten the chance to come around ill give you anything for you not to leave anything to have you when its all said and done," the rapper continued.

In response, Jazlyn cleared her Instagram timeline aside from a photo of YoungBoy. "Forever with you [red heart emoji]#freeyou," she penned in the caption. Meanwhile, after YoungBoy openly stated that he's riding for Jazlyn, Yaya took to her Instagram Story to say that she's "outside this summer," letting folks know that they can "shoot y'all shots."

