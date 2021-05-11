It's turning into a he-said-she-said over on Instagram and it's not looking good for Pooh Shiesty. The rapper has been on a meteoric climb with the success of his "Back in Blood" hit, but on Monday (May 10), he found himself engaged in an online squabble regarding his communication with Jania Meshell, ex-girlfriend to NBA YoungBoy who also shares a daughter with the incarcerated rapper. Recently, Jania has been snapped with her new beau, boxer Devin Haney, but it looks like things have changed.

Jania suggested on her Instagram Story that her relationship with Devin Haney had come to an end because she declared that she was "Single 4Life." She added, "I promise this time." After TheShadeRoom reposted a screenshot of Jania's Story, Pooh Shiesty hopped in the comments and wrote, "She was in my dm."

This caused Jania to resurrect that said DM and she asserted that he misrepresented their exchange. Jania posted a screenshot of her DM with Shiesty, but it looks as if it was brief and began when she issued a reply to his Instagram Story. "Ohh this the DM you referring to ?" she wrote over the image. "8 months ago ?"

Jania covered up whatever was said in the DMs, but people are already assuming the conversation. On her Instagram page, she continued the conversation and shared a video where she was on Livestream speaking about men who approach her because the father of her child is YoungBoy. She added that men who she never hooked up with or talked to romantically are trying to make her look bad. Meanwhile, Devin Haney decided to get himself involved by posting on his Story, as well.

"Should've known she was a bird when she asked me to b her boyfriend first [crying laughing emoji][face palm emoji][clown emoji]." Check it all out below.