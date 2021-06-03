When it comes to holding down NBA YoungBoy, the mothers of his children know how to represent for the incarcerated rapper. Months ago, YoungBoy was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit in Los Angeles. We've received updates from YoungBoy courtesy of his loved ones who have shared messages he's sent to them, and it looks as if he's doing the best with his situation, all things considered.

In his last message, the rapper expressed love for pregnant girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle, and recently, she revealed that he'd even purchased a new puppy for her. Meanwhile, Jania Meshell, YoungBoy's ex-girlfriend and mother to their son, was captured having some fun at a party—that is until the DJ put on a track by King Von.

We've previously reported on the lengthy history between YoungBoy and Von, Durk, and Pooh Shiesty, and the jailed rapper's exes make sure not to give any of the three latter artists attention even when they're out at clubs. Months ago, Yaya Mayweather, daughter of Floyd Mayweather and the mother of YoungBoy's son born in January, was previously captured telling a DJ to turn off "Back in Blood," and a video recently surfaced showing Jania dancing before Von's voice is heard over the speakers.

Later, Von's loved ones took to Instagram to call her out, including the late rapper's sister, Kayla B. "You hoes not gone keep playing with my brother," she wrote. "I ain't say sh*t the first time but stop playing acting like you wasn't getting F*CKED." Check out all of the posts below.