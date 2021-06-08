NBA Youngboy is still keeping the streets hot with new music, even if he is locked up. The rapper found himself in a few legal cases since his claim to fame but his March arrest has left him behind bars until trial. As fans and peers continue to show their support for the incarcerated rapper, his lawyer has revealed a potential status offense during the rapper's arrest.



According to documents obtained by TheShadeRoom, NBA Youngboy's attorneys filed a motion for his pre-trial release. The grounds for their motion comes after they claimed they were "blindsided" by the arrest. The rapper's legal team stated that they never received any sort of warning about the arrest that would've allowed for voluntary surrender. The biggest revelation in the motion is the claims that the arrest was simply done to bring down NBA Youngboy's brand. The reason being the title of the operation which played off of the rapper's name.

"The only evidence of their motivation behind this decision is the title of the operation, “NEVER FREE AGAIN," a clear attack on to defendant’s brand “Never Broke Again” and related legal entities," the motion reads. His attorneys argue that the operation title is a status offense.

The rapper is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unregistered firearm. We'll keep you posted on more information surrounding YB's case.