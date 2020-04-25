There's been a bit of beefing in the rap game recently, courtesy of French Montana and Young Thug. Earlier this week, the pair of rappers surfaced online trading insults on social media, a beef that reportedly began sometime in August 2019. While things have been pretty quiet between the two as of late, Real 92.3's Bootleg Kev chatted with Wiz Khalifa to get his thoughts on the recent drama between the two rappers.



Bootleg Kev noted that Wiz Khalifa manages to be an artist that never had problems with anyone. "The only thing was like, that little argument that Kanye had with himself, but that was probably it," the rapper recalled. Back in 2016, Kanye unleashed a barrage of savage insults involving Wiz, Amber Rose, their son Sebastian, and much more. Back then he didn't respond, at least not publicly, to Ye's rant, and he's continued to choose a path of positivity.

"I feel like, times like this, nobody really needs to be beefing," said Wiz. "Everybody needs to come together, figure out how we can use each other, and help each other. Feed each other's families, man. 'Cause people are missing out on shows and people missing events and people's businesses are closing. I'm sure [French Montana and Young Thug] got families. Their mom don't care about their beef with each other. They worried about they house right now. They worried about they groceries. They worried about siblings going to school. It might sound corny but you get to a certain age where that's way more important than beefing with some n*gga on the internet."

"And I know both of them fools, I got love for both of them fools," Wiz Khalifa added. "But at the end of the day, they gonna do what they gonna do. We all go families to feed and we need to be more focused on helping each other out." Watch his clip below.