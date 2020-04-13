The Kush Up challenge began a few weeks ago but it seems like it's still going strong to this day. Gillie Da King initially launched the challenge before calling out Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Lil Durk, G Herbo, and many others. Wiz and Snoop Dogg handled the challenge with ease with the former using this time of quarantine to challenge other smokers from taking 10 hits off of a spliff without letting any smoke out.

The smoking gene clearly runs deep in Wiz Khalifa's family. He hit Instagram Live with his mother as they did they 10-puff challenge together. With a grin that went ear-to-ear, Wiz Khalifa proudly boasted that his mother was able to handle the challenge. "N***a, my momma did that shit," he said.

"To all y'all punk ass rappers with your punk ass lungs -- bring 'em! 'Cause my momma did it," he declared.

There have been a few rappers that weren't able to keep up with Wiz or Gillie, for that matter. G Herbo proved that his lungs weren't able to handle the challenge. Russ, too, admitted that he nearly died trying to keep up.

In related news, Wiz Khalifa recently teamed up with Tyga for their new single, "Contact" which they recently released a music video for. Make sure you check that out.