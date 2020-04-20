Wiz Khalifa Celebrates 4/20 By Dropping Dr. Dre Remix "Still Wiz"

For weeks, Wiz Khalifa has been teasing fans with the eventual arrival of his "Still D.R.E." remix "Still Wiz" and finally, it has impacted the world.

The track was first introduced to the world through a freestyle video on social media, showing the Pittsburgh rapper in his element, going in over the Hitmaka rework. He promised that the full version would be out soon and, announcing that he would be dropping a new project on 4/20 called The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, "Still Wiz" is finally out, included as the third song on the new body of work.

The instrumental has been preserved almost in its entirety, allowing Wiz Khalifa to go in for some smoke-fueled bars on the hip-hop classic. Taylor Gang fans have been waiting for this one so you better believe they'll be keeping it on repeat for much of the day.

Check out the new project here and listen to "Still Wiz" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm still Wiz

N***as got me in that mood

How they hatin' when they know that I'm that dude

I hear they hatin' 'cause they know I got the juice

They like ooh, they watchin' how I move

Motherfuckers, they be actin' like we cool

Fuck you thought this was, n***a, I ain't no fool

I'm still Wiz