Wiz Khalifa has been slowly plotting as we all await new music from the Taylor Gang head honcho. It's not like he's been absent from the game completely these days. He's been teasing new music online including a banger that sampled Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." Now, as most of you have probably heard in the past, clearing samples is difficult, especially when it comes to major hits. However, it appears as though Dr. Dre has given Wiz Khalifa the greenlight in dropping "Still Wiz."

Wiz Khalifa might be coming with some new music imminently. The rapper took to Twitter to reveal that Dr. Dre has cleared the "Still D.R.E" sample. "Dr Dre cleared Still Wiz," he wrote. "Y’all gettin that song real Soon." The rapper only unveiled a snippet of the song just a few weeks ago so it's surprising that it got cleared this week. When Wiz might prob off the single is unclear but hopefully, he comes with it A$AP.

Aside from cooking up heat in the studio, Wiz has been back in the gym working on his MMA. The rapper did suffer an injury last year that prevented him from performing and working out, unfortunately. He seems back in action now so we can only expect Wiz to be blessing us with more heat this year. Keep your eyes peeled.