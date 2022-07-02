Wiz Khalifa has an exciting new business venture, and it's perfectly on-brand for him and his often-trippy style: shrooms and psychedelics. The 34-year-old is no stranger to the trade, as he started the Khalifa Kush brand a few years ago and also created delivery-only virtual restaurant called HotBox.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Khalifa is partnering with Canadian company Red Light Holland to create Mistercap, a wellness brand focused on mushrooms and psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic. Red Light Holland's CEO and director, Todd Shapiro, shared some excitement for the project in a statement.

“We’ve been working with Wiz Khalifa and his team to collaborate and create a brand that encompasses our joint belief for the affordable and equitable access to naturally occurring psilocybin responsibly. Wiz Khalifa is a global icon with tremendous reach who is uniquely positioned to help us spread the message and end the stigma surrounding psilocybin while focusing on mental health and wellness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa)

“When we launch the MISTERCAP products, including the MISTERCAP website, social media channels and merch – we plan on launching BIG TIME," said the CEO, "so stay tuned, because Wiz Khalifa x Red Light Holland together are not afraid of shaking things up and making some much needed helpful noise. Together we are demonstrating that mushrooms are important, the future and can be very sexy!”

In addition to this new business win, Wiz is also gearing up for his Vinyl Verse tour with Logic this summer that will feature guests such as DJ Drama and 24kGoldn. Wiz fans won big this year, too, as the Pittsburgh MC cleared his 2012 mixtape Taylor Allderdice to be put on streaming services.

[via]