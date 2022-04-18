Although Coachella is one of the most talked-about festivals right now, this summer will undoubtedly bring music fans some pretty epic tours and festivals, and according to a press release, Wiz Khalifa and Logic will also be a part of this summer's exciting line-up of live music. Together, the Pittsburgh-bred rapper and the Maryland native will be joining forces for a 28-date trek across North America called the Vinyl Verse Tour.



Image via HNHH

The highly anticipated summer tour brings Wiz Khalifa and Logic together on a co-headlining effort, and in addition to those two stars, the tour will receive support from recent Grammy winner DJ Drama, 2020 XXL Freshman 24kGoldn, and rising artists C Dot Castro and Fedd The God.

Wiz Khalifa and Logic's collaborative streak stretches back far beyond their forthcoming joint tour, as the two artists have appeared on four tracks over the last six years, including the Suicide Squad soundtrack cut "Sucker for Pain" in 2016, Logic's "Indica Badu" and "Still Ballin" in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and Wiz Khalifa's "High Today" in 2020. Now, fans will soon be able to see what their touring chemistry as like as well, because the Vinyl Verse Tour will officially kick off in Irving, California on July 27.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tickets to the Vinyl Verse Tour will go on sale on Friday, April 22 at 10 am, and they will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

See the tour poster and full list of dates below, marked with a "^" symbol for shows featuring supporting performances from 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God and an exclamation mark for shows featuring supporting performances from only DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God.



Tour poster courtesy of Live Nation

Wed Jul 27– Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre^

Thu Jul 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater^

Sat Jul 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion^

Tue Aug 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater^

Wed Aug 03 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center^

Fri Aug 05 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

Sat Aug 06 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

Sun Aug 07 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion^

Mon Aug 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP^

Wed Aug 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

Thu Aug 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^

Fri Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre^

Sat Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

Sun Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion^

Tue Aug 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclay's Center^

Wed Aug 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center!

Fri Aug 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live!

Sat Aug 20 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre!

Sun Aug 21 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!

Mon Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^

Tue Aug 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

Thu Aug 25 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre^

Fri Aug 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

Sat Aug 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

Sun Aug 28 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Tue Aug 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

Thu Sep 01 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Fri Sep 02 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!

Does this sound like a tour that you'll want to check out this summer? Let us know what you think about the line-up in the comments below, and keep it locked to HNHH for more Hip-Hop updates.