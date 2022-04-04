After taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for his project, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator reflected on the milestone with a live stream on Instagram. The rapper also appeared to troll his long-time rival DJ Khaled.

Tyler kicked off by thanking DJ Drama, who produced Call Me If You Get Lost.

“First off, I’m hyped,” Tyler said, as noted by Uproxx. “Thank you to DJ Drama. You are f*cking so important to rap music… Thank you to all of my friends for being my cheerleaders. Thank you to my whole team, the whole squad."

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Tyler continued: "...and [thank you to DJ Khaled]. I know you’re seething and angry and [saying], ‘Ugh, no one listens to that album!’ These arena tours that are selling out say different, and if you put that much energy into something, maybe everyone will be proud of you too.”

Others nominated for Best Rap Album included J. Cole for The Off-Season, Nas for King’s Disease II, and Kanye West for Donda.

Tyler and Khaled have been beefing since the two shared a release week back in 2019 for their albums Igor and Father of Asahd.

For a full list of winners and nominees from the 2022 Grammys, click here.

Check out a clip from Tyler's stream below.

