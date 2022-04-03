Tyler, the Creator has won Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards for Call Me If You Get Lost. This is the second time Tyler has won the award, joining his critically acclaimed 2019 project, Igor.

Call Me If You Get Lost was released on June 25, 2021, and featured guest appearances from 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, and several more. The project debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, giving Tyler his second number-one album in the United States.



Christopher Polk /Getty Images

Other artists nominated in the category for Best Rap Album included J. Cole for The Off-Season, Nas for King’s Disease II, and Kanye West for Donda.

As for other awards, Kanye West has already taken home the Grammy award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his song, "Hurricane," featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby. West has also won Best Rap Song for his track, “Jail," featuring Jay-Z.

The official live coverage of the Grammys ceremony is set to kick off at 8:00 PM, ET, later tonight.

For the full list of winners from Sunday night's Grammy ceremony, as well as the nominees, head here.

[Via]