Wiz Khalifa Is Flexing His "Iced Out Necklace"

Hayley Hynes
April 01, 2022 13:58
Iced Out Necklace
Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa is keeping the fire coming this year.


Wiz Khalifa has been on a roll so far in 2022, delivering singles like "Backseat," "Ordinary Life," "Put You On," and "How The Story Goes," along with his joint project in collaboration with Juicy J – Stoner's Night. Most recently, the 34-year-old has shared a two-minute and 35-second long solo track called "Iced Out Necklace." 

On the first verse, following a chorus full of quick rhymes, Khalifa spits, "Put two middle fingers up, say, "F*ck your life" (F*ck your life) / Made more money than you in your f*ckin' life (F*ckin' life) / She don't want you, dawg, she wanna f*ck your life (F*ck your life) / Ain't nobody hatin' on you, fuck your life."

 

Stream Wiz Khalifa's "Iced Out Necklace" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Iced out necklace (Necklace)
My girl, got a girlfriend, don't f*ck with n*ggas, she sexist (Sexist)
bet she give me dome before we even get to the exit (Exit)
Get money, then we exit (Exit), ain't 'bout money, then exit (Exit)

 

