Wiz Khalifa is expanding his cannabis empire. Today the Taylor Gang leader announced the launch of Khalifa Kush Enterprises in Canada. The move is a partnership with Supreme Cannabis and according to Billboard, it will be the first country outside of the United States where KKE Oils may be purchased.

The rollout will be a gradual one as the first set of products will be available in Ontario and British Columbia by the end of the week. Alberta will be added in July and the remaining provinces will begin to get their KKE products throughout the remainder of 2019.

"I’m excited to bring our first products to Canada and launch KKE Oils. They are an awesome, high-in-THC product that everyone will love," Wiz Khalifa said in a press release. "This is a legendary moment that will be followed by many more game-changing releases KKE will launch with Supreme Cannabis over the next year."



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

John Fowler, the founder of Supreme Cannabis added, "We firmly believe that a high-quality input supports high-quality output and KKE Oil embodies this belief. We are excited to launch one of the first recreational focused cannabis oils in Canada with Wiz Khalifa and the KKE team. KKE Oils are easy to consume, effective and deliver the aromatic terpene profile 7ACRES’ Sensi Star is known for. We can’t wait to launch the full suite of KKE products, including KKE Jean Guy Oil, later this year."