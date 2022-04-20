Wiz Khalifa is adding his 2012 mixtape, Taylor Allderdice, to streaming services in honor of its 10th anniversary, the rapper announced in a press release on Wednesday. The iconic project features several high-profile guests including Juicy J, Rick Ross, Smoke DZA, and more.

The move is the latest in an ongoing effort from Khalifa to move his older work onto streaming services. Back in 2020, the Pittsburgh rapper celebrated the 10th anniversary of his classic Kush & Orange Juice mixtape by re-releasing it on streaming platforms and printing a limited edition vinyl.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The addition of Taylor Allderdice to streaming services comes after the announcement that Khalifa will be joining Logic on a co-headlining tour that will see the two artists travel across the United States, performing in Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, California, and many more. The tour has been dubbed the Vinyl Verse Tour 2022 and will feature special guests DJ Drama, 24KGoldn, Fedd The God, and C Dot Castro.

While Logic announced that he was stepping away from music back in 2020, he's since released two mixtapes, Planetory Destruction and Bobby Tarantino III. He's also gained a following streaming on the live platform, Twitch.

Check out Taylor Allderdice below.