With the release of his debut album PAIN?, wifisfuneral came through with an Ask-Me-Anything session on Reddit, where he answered fan questions ranging from his retirement from rap, his new project, his dream collaborations, and more.

One of his fans wondered if he's still in touch with anybody from the 2018 XXL Freshman Class, like Lil Pump, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask the Slump God, JID, and more. Surprisingly enough, Weef came through with an answer that was a little surprising.

"Nope. I wish them the best," wrote the artist on Reddit.

In his defense, wifi was never really too close to anybody from the 2018 XXL Freshman Class. Clearly, he doesn't mind speaking his truth whenever it's asked of him.

In other areas of the question-and-answer session, he revealed that his dream collaboration is Young Thug, also addressing whether he will ever make a song with Lucki.

"I've been trying to for 3 years lol I don't think he likes me or he thinks I'm lame ... oh well," he wrote in response to that.

It's clear that wifi is leaving his past behind him. No longer solely just a rapper, he's interested in creating a new persona for himself: a more complete and refined one that's open to transparency.

Have a listen to his new album here.