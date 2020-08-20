XXXTentacion was an absolute star. Taken away from the world far too soon, he had so much more life to live. Throughout his days, he faced successes and controversies, of which the latter possibly outweighed the former. Still, with billions of streams on several songs and some of the most impactful musical releases of his time, XXX will live on forever in our hearts.

wifisfuneral was extremely close to the rapper, living with him in Florida and observing his character, treating him like family. During a recent interview with HipHopDX, he spoke about the artist, revealing that some of his strangest habits included going days without eating or speaking.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"I think him being so quiet because he would be loud and abrupt," replied Weef when asked about X's most unique characteristic. "But, you could tell that that was kind of a disguise from what he was actually kind of going through, you know what I mean? There’s times where I would find him just quiet as fuck. And it’d be the scariest shit ever. Just from sunrise to sundown, quiet. Won’t say a word, won’t speak a word, won’t eat food, won’t go outside to smoke a cigarette. Nothing, nothing at all."

wifisfuneral admits that he was concerned about the rapper, wondering what was happening in his mind that caused such behavior.

"I would just be curious in my brain," said wifi. "I’ll be like, ‘Damn bro, what the fuck is he going through in his head? I want to know.’ So I think that was kind of also not really weird, but you never knew what was going to happen. You know what I mean?"

If you want to read even more about the life and death of the enigmatic superstar, check out Look at Me! The XXXTENTACION Story, a recently published book by Jonathan Reiss.

