Wifisfuneral Shares "PAIN?" Ft. Coi Leray, Smoove'L, Mariah Angeliq

Three months ago, fans of Wifisfuneral believed that the rapper was hanging up his hat. The 23-year-old artist made the solemn announcement on Twitter. "I don’t really know how to put this into words or actually explain this the best way possible but I’m officially retiring from rapping," Wifisfuneral wrote back in May. "Thank you all so much and I love you. Until we meet again." It seems as if "again" arrived on Friday (August 28), as the rapper has resurfaced with his latest album, PAIN?.

Wifisfuneral has never hesitated to share his thoughts and emotions artistically, and listeners will find that he exponetionally intensifies his sentiments on PAIN?. The rapper pours his heart out on the record—a reflection of the project's cover art where Wifisfuneral can be seen holding his heart in his hands after ripping it out of his chest. PAIN? only hosts three features courtesy of Coi Leray, Smoove'L, and Mariah Angeliq, so stream Wififuneral's latest and drop you thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Lost in Time ft. Coi Leray

2. End of Story

3. What It Is?

4. Guy Like Me

5. Hills

6. Back Ache

7. Take Me Away

8. Motion

9. Frot 2 Back Side 2 Side

10. Ocean ft. Smoove'L

11. All In

12. Day Switch

13. Screw Up

14. End of Story (Pt. 2) ft. Mariah Angeliq