A lot has been said about Staten Island rapper CJ since his meteoric rise through the viral hit single "Whoopty". One of the biggest music success stories of the year, CJ is fresh off the release of his new project Loyalty Over Royalty, and he's been getting used to the perils of fame. Most notably, the amount of hate that comes in as your name continues to grow.

The drill-inspired rapper goes in a few different directions on his new EP, but he remains influenced by the sound of Brooklyn. Many other artists, including 22Gz, and fans alike have challenged CJ in recent weeks, with many referring to the rising star as an "industry plant". During his new interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, CJ officially responded to that talk.

"There’s no response. I don’t pay that no mind," he said about all the hate in his comments. "Everybody got an opinion, you can’t satisfy everybody. I’m gonna keep doing what I do, and elevating, and perfecting my craft. I don’t really pay no mind to what the internet’s saying. I’m good on this side."

Elsewhere during the chat, CJ calls out a few names of New York rappers that he wants to collaborate with, including A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 50 Cent, Cardi B, Lil Tjay, and more. He also says that he linked up with J.I. recently and will be getting to work with him soon.

What are your thoughts on CJ? Are you a fan?