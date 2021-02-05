Chris Brown and upcoming New York rapper CJ have been hanging out recently, and some people are wondering whether or not that means a collaboration is in the works. The two artists posed for a photo together outside of Chris Brown’s home, and the picture has been floating around on social media since.

The No Jumper account on Instagram captioned the photo, “would y’all want this collab?”-- and fans did not seem too excited about the possibility.

“CJ is the most average rapper ever,” one person commented. A Chris Brown fan seemed to think Brown just gives out collaborations to anyone, too. Overall, the comments did not seem to be in favor of the speculation.

Staten Island's most recent star came into the spotlight for his self-released single “Whoopty” which earned over 24 million views on YouTube. The song was released in July 2020 and first gained its popularity on TikTok, like many trending songs these days. “Whoopty” has been used in over one million videos on the platform, pushing the song to number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The single climbed three spots up the chart since last week.

CJ recently signed to Warner Records and record executive James Cruz's record label Cruz Control Entertainment. The New Yorker has already worked with Busta Rhymes on the "Czar Remix" visual and released his second single "BOP" on January 25th. He is currently working on an EP to be executive produced by fellow New York rapper, French Montana.

Would you want to see a Chris Brown and CJ collaboration? Let us know in the comments.