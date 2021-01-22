Busta Rhymes Connects With CJ & M.O.P. For The "Czar" Remix Visual

The New York-based acts keep it classic in the black and white visualizer for the remix to Busta's single "Czar."

Today, rap veteran Busta Rhymes unleashed the visualizer for the remix of his collab with the hip hop duo M.O.P. featuring an added verse from CJ, the Staten Island newcomer best known for his viral hit "Whoopty." The track was featured on the deluxe version of Rhymes' 2020 album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God released a month after the standard edition in November.

For the visual, the New York-based acts stuck to a more classic and clean black-and-white visual, a staunch contrast to the gaudy and grandiose video for the original version of the track. For the video, the acts reinforce their status as hip hop royalty with their signature aggressive and pristine delivery. The visual's classic feel and monochromatic aesthetic helps accentuate the chemistry between the emcees as they deliver their respective bars.

The camera shifts between black-and-white shots of Rhymes, M.O.P. and CJ explosively rapping between each other as if they were at a cypher. The visual ends with Rhymes claiming his throne as the monarch of the game alongside M.O.P. and CJ dubbing themselves the "czars," of their cohort.

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God marked Busta Rhymes' first solo album in 11 years and earned him his seventh top 10 album.